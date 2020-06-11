Appreciation means a lot at work

Taslim Ahammad:

Appreciation is one of the major motivators for any employee at the workplace. There are simple universal elements that hold true one of which the basic need to feel appreciated and valued. It drives workforces to work sincerely and to be more dedicated to their authority. Recognition at workplace is directly connected to job satisfaction and happiness at the place of work.

Appreciation is recognition of the greatness, consequence, contribution, value, or quality of someone or something. At the work, appreciation may be as simple as saying “excellent or thank you” for a job well done, for finishing a project on time or for approaching a meeting prepared and ahead of time and so on.

Appreciation is one of the basic human wishes at work and elsewhere. A member of staff responds to the appreciation that the higher authority expresses by recognizing a good job because it positively confirms that work is being valued. The minute employee/someone feels appreciated and valued, it affirms the commitment they have made to a relationship or group and incentivizes them to carry on contributing and excelling. Once a member of staff’s work appreciated, employee satisfaction and thus their productivity increased. Employee gets motivated to maintain the standard or to increase it more. Presenting gratitude and staff recognition from authority also plays an important role in retaining workforces.

A lot of causes leader or authority should show appreciation at the workplace, here are some of them: (i) Appreciation increase productivity. As soon as employees know their hard work is appreciated and acknowledged, they feel that their work is valued. Also this motivates them to maintain and develop their performance. (ii) Appreciation increases workplace self-confidence. Given that appreciation to an employee creates a swift effect in the workplace. The member of staff who feels appreciated is highly likely to show appreciation to their co-workers and other team workers. (iii) Appreciation keeps workers promised. Likewise, to improving productivity, showing appreciation in the workplace also increases staff engagement and reliability. (iv) Appreciation helps build staff loyalty and very good branding.

Salary or wage is not the only reward that expresses appreciation. Most of the workers would feel more satisfied and happy if their authority treated them out of the blue with thank you notes, gifts, lunches, dinners, day trip, employee of the month certificate, little treat like snacks and so on. A lot of employees would also love a reward like a company sponsored day out or vacation with the team workers. May be cost-effective means of appreciation are enough to express that the employees are valued. No-cost appreciation may be: (i) Thanking the employee mentioning their name (ii) Including the staff in decision-making procedures (iii) Particularly stating the trait or job that is being appreciated (iii) Present rewarding career goal opportunities.

Every single member of staff remembers every example when they recognized at their workplace. Regardless of whether it is a simple “well done or good job” or a dinner treat, every worker loves to be appreciated and respected. Appreciation is necessary for employee retention, motivation, and staff engagement. Appreciation and staff recognition may also create special business cultures that make stronger staff relationships.

The message of gratitude and a word of appreciation motivate staff to be more engaged, committed, productive, and successful at work. The authority leader, or manager, by understanding the importance of gratitude and appreciation and their direct impact on the workplace, should formulate a positive appreciation plan that would fit the values, culture, and mission of the company and must engage and benefit all members of staff within the business.

Reward and recognition program/training, employee appreciation are key success factors even at higher management levels in a business organisation. Worker in an organization must always be appreciated. Also positive feedback or appreciation at workplace should always be given to those who contribute positively towards the success of the business organisation.

Hence, appreciation must be a daily event and continuously need to provide positive feedback and thanks for good ongoing work. It may be a simple “well done or thank you” and positive feedback for a special project or special effort, however, it means a lot to the general member of staff at work.

By and large, appreciation is a powerful everyday tool that authority, managers and leaders may use with their staff. Appreciation at workplace needs to be timely, formal, or informal acknowledgment of an employee’s effort, behaviour, or productivity that has supported the goals of the business. Every work and extra effort exhibited by a member of staff must be respected, acknowledged and appreciated all times at work.

Taslim Ahammad

Chairman, Tourism and Hospitality Management

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Gopalganj, Bangladesh