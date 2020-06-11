Chinese physicians share COVID-19 experiences with local doctors

The visiting Chinese physicians, first ever any overseas expert medical team helping Bangladesh doctors since outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, have shared their experience with the local physicians during visiting several hospitals dedicated to coronavirus treatment in the capital.

The Chinese expert medical team, comprising 10 respiratory specialist doctors having experience of containing pandemic in China have shared some better ways to treat and nurse mild and critical cases with the local frontline doctors visiting ‘Kurmitola General Hospital’ on Wednesday.

The Chinese COVID-19 warriors has exchanged their experiences about the ‘National overall epidemic prevention principles and strategies” and handed over a USB flash disk with having experiences of containing the pandemic to the hospital management.

The doctors expressed their hope that the visit will have a great positive impact on the hospital’s future procedure.

“We met some front-line doctors and nurses and shared the specific experience on treatment and ICU caring,” said doctor Wu Tao who had treated COVID-19 patients in Wuhan province, the first epicenter of the deadly virus.

“Right now, I totally understand our local colleagues’ feelings what the passion they have for treating their patients. But I am still worried about the challenges and risks that they face. Hope they will stay safe and healthy,” he wrote in his daily dairy after the visit.

The medical team also visited IEDCR and discussed the approach which is to improve the management of Covid-19 and the capacity of Lab services.

On Tuesday, the expert team went to the DGHS to meet with officials from the Bangladesh health department and they were briefed about the current situation of the epidemic in Bangladesh, the anti-epidemic measures adopted by the government, and the main difficulties what is being faced.

In response to the professional and technical issues raised by the experts of Bangladesh, the Chinese team made a presentation and discussed preparation in advance.

On June 8, the Chinese expert doctors – six males and four females – selected by the Hainan Provincial Health Commission, arrived here for two weeks to help Bangladeshi physicians combat COVID-19 pandemic.

During their two-week stay in Bangladesh, the team, arranged by Chinese National Health Commission, would visit designated hospitals, quarantine and testing centres, discuss the epidemics with Bangladeshi counterparts and make calibrated propositions for containment and treatment.

On May 20, Chinese President Xi Jinping called Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and proposed sending an expert team to help Bangladesh combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Bangladesh so far reported 1012 fatalities from the coronavirus while the caseload surged to 74,865 till this noon.