Fish import to play vital role in economy: Minister

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim on Thursday said that fisheries is an important sector as fish import would make extensive contribution in the economy.

“The ministry is working to achieve that target where approximately 80 lakh people are currently involved directly or indirectly,” he said after releasing 800 kilograms of minnows in the lake of National Zoo at Mirpur in the morning.

The Ministry will expand the production of sweet and salt water fishes of various species that would meet the demand of nutrition and will also be environment friendly, he was quoted as saying in a press release.

“We are also helping farm owners who have small ponds or water enclosures in remote areas of the country and initiated to breed species of 65 different kind of fishes,” Karim stated.

Many fishes of local species are now available in the markets as they are bringing back the lost species of fishes through modern farming and breeding system, the minister said.