President Hamid authenticates proposed budget

President Abdul Hamid on Thursday authenticated the national budget for 2020-21 fiscal year and the revised budget for 2019-20.

He authenticated the budget at his Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (Parliament complex) Office at about 2:50pm.

Chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Senior Secretary of Internal Resources Division (IRD) Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneen, Finance Division Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder and secretaries concerned, among others, were present there.

Earlier, on his arrival here, the President was received by deputy speaker Advocate Fazle Rabbi Miah, Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury and senior officials concerned at the Parliament Complex.

The President exchanged views with the officials and employees of the parliament, where he served as the speaker, deputy speaker and elected MP for several times.

Later, he passed some time in the President box of the parliament.