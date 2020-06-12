Coronavirus Update : UK death toll rises by 202 to 41,481

The UK’s coronavirus death toll has climbed to 41,481 in all settings, including hospitals and care homes, after 202 new deaths were counted – the lowest on a Friday during the lockdown.

It is up from 151 announced on Thursday, and down from 245 on Wednesday and 286 on Tuesday.

It is also down significantly from recent Fridays, including 357 on June 5, 373 on May 29, 351 on May 22, 384 on May 15, and 626 on May 8. The Friday with the highest number of deaths was April 10, when 1,152 were reported.

Thirty-six deaths were reported on March 20, just days before the start of the lockdown.

Earlier, 84 new hospital deaths were reported – the lowest increase on a Friday since the week before the lockdown began – as the R rate across the UK remains between 0.7 and 0.9.

England reported 70 new hospital deaths, Wales had 10, Scotland recorded three and Northern Ireland had one as the number of fatalities and infections continues to fall.

The UK’s true Covid-19 death toll is closer to 52,000 based on death certificates mentioning confirmed and suspected cases. There have been about 64,000 excess deaths since the start of Britain’s Covid-19 outbreak.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 41,481 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday, up by 202 from 41,279 the day before.

The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 52,000.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Friday, 193,253 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,541 positive results.

Overall, a total of 6,434,713 tests have been carried out and 292,950 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.

The reproduction number, referred to as R, of coronavirus across the UK remains between 0.7 and 0.9, while across England it is 0.8-1.0.

Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) also published regional values for R in England for the first time, with the South West having the highest range at 0.8-1.1.

The East of England is at 0.7 – 0.9, London, the Midlands, the North West and the South East at 0.8 – 1.0, and the North East and Yorkshire at 0.7 – 1.0.

But experts cautioned against the use of regional R values – the average number of people an infected to pass the disease on to – saying that as the number of infections falls, regional R values become less reliable.

Instead, from next week the Government will publish the growth rates for regions that are based on data and make fewer assumptions.

New figures show coronavirus mortality rates more than halved in all but two regions in England and Wales between April and May.

After rising between March and April, age-standardised mortality rates fell by more than 50 per cent in all regions except the North East and Yorkshire and the Humber, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The greatest decrease was in London, where the mortality rate fell by 83.3 per cent. A new interactive map shows the dramatic decline in the number of fatalities since the virus peak in April.

The five areas with the highest overall Covid-19 mortality rates in England and Wales between March 1 and May 31 were all in London

– Brent: 210.9 deaths per 100,000 people

– Newham: 196.8

– Hackney: 182.9

– Harrow: 178.0

– Haringey: 177.9

Outside London, the local authority area with the highest mortality rate across this period was Middlesbrough (169.2 deaths per 100,000), followed by Hertsmere (161.6), Salford (159.9), Watford (153.8) and Liverpool (144.5).

The North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber had the highest mortality rates in May, as London coronavirus deaths dropped.

The local authority with the highest Covid-19 mortality rate in May was Preston in Lancashire, with a rate of 51.1 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Hull (50.1), Northampton (47.2), Kettering (46.5) and Middlesbrough (46.4).

The South West had the lowest mortality rate overall during each of the last three months.

The number of people with Covid-19 in England continues to fall.

The number of average infections per day since the end of April has fallen from 5,600 new infections per day to 4,500, according to the latest figures.

New figures show the coronavirus death toll in Northern Ireland is higher than the official count, and the weekly total has fallen for the sixth week in a row.

In the week to June 45, there were 19 fatalities mentioning Covid-19 as a cause on the death certificate, said the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

The figures show that the overall death toll up to June 5 was 779.

That compares with 537 reported by the Department of Health on that day.

The Nisra figures give a fuller picture of Covid-19 deaths than the daily figures released by the Department of Health, which focus primarily on hospital deaths.

In other developments:

– The UK’s GDP shrank by a record 20.4 per cent in April as the economy was paralysed by the first full month of the Covid-19 lockdown.

– Following reports the two-metre distancing rule could be scrapped by September so schools can fully reopen, a spokesman for Boris Johnson said: “As with all public health guidance, the two-metre rule is under constant review to ensure it reflects the latest advice from Sage. That will be based on also the latest evidence we have on transmission of the virus.”

– Mr Sturgeon said Scotland’s review of phase one measures, which is due next week, will be informed by the science, and new research shows the “vast majority” of Scottish people support a gradual easing of restrictions.

– Councils are calling for the Government to allow people whose immigration status is not finalised to receive public funds amid fears they will be forced into homelessness.

– The risk of further lockdowns across Europe is moderate to high, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said.