Libration War Minister, wife test positive for Covid-19

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and his wife Laila Arjumand Banu diagnosed with Covid-19 on Friday.

The Minister’s private secretary Habibur Rahman also tested positive for the coronavirus, said a ministry press release

The samples of minister, his wife, and private secretary were collected on Thursday due to symptoms of coronavirus while the tests report of the trio found positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

The ministry’s Senior Information Officer Sufi Abdullahil Maruf confirmed the matter saying that the minister, his wife, and private secretary are now receiving treatment at home following doctors advices.

The minister sought blessings to the countrymen for their early recovery, he said

Earlier on Sunday, Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing was admitted to Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.