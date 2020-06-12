Queen takes part in first ever video call for royal duties

Queen Elizabeth II has made a video conferencing call as part of her royal duties for the first time ever.

The 94-year-old British monarch and her daughter Princess Anne spoke to a group of carers to mark Carers Week, according to a post from the official Royal Family Twitter account on Thursday.

The initiative is designed to raise awareness about the seven million unpaid carers who are looking after ill, frail or disabled family members or friends, the video says.

“Interesting listening to all your tales and stories,” the Queen told the group. “I’m very impressed by what you have achieved already. I’m very glad to have been able to join you today.”

The Queen told the group she was “very impressed” by their achievements.

The call took place on June 4 and involved a number of carers as well as Gareth Howells, chief executive of the Carers Trust charity, reports PA Media news agency. The Queen joined the call from the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, where she has been spending lockdown.

Etiquette dictates that the monarch is the last to arrive and the first to leave royal engagements — and the tradition was observed even over Zoom.

Nadia Taylor, 44, cares for four family members. She told PA that the Queen was on the 45-minute call for about 20 minutes, and that the group spoke about how carers have been affected by coronavirus and the lockdown.

“The Queen asked questions about how we all coped and called us extraordinary, which was very lovely,” Taylor told PA.

On May 31, the Queen made her first public appearance since lockdown measures came into force.

She could be seen riding on horseback around Home Park, next to Windsor Castle, wearing a green jacket and a colorful scarf.

The images featured the monarch riding Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old fell pony, according to a Buckingham Palace news release.