2nd repatriation flight arranged by Bangladesh HC takes back home 153 stranded Bangladeshis from UK

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines special flight, BG 4106, arranged by the Bangladesh government at the initiative of Bangladesh High Commission, London, departed Heathrow for Dhaka today (Saturday) at 10:30 am local time, carrying 153 Bangladeshis who have been stranded in the United Kingdom due to the suspension of international flights between Dhaka and London in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The flight will land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 00:30 am BST on Sunday, said a press release of Bangladesh High Commission London.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem saw off the returning passengers at the Heathrow Airport.

The High Commissioner expressed her deepest gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for this special flight.

She said, “Hon’ble Prime Minister has instructed all Bangladeshi missions abroad to take necessary steps for the safe repatriation of Bangladesh nationals stranded in different countries amid coronavirus pandemic.

Accordingly, Bangladesh High Commission, London arranged two repatriation flights for safe return of Bangladeshi nationals from the UK.”

The High Commissioner specially thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Biman Bangladesh Airlines for their support to arrange this repatriation flight. She also thanked the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, UK Home Office, UK

Border Agency and London Heathrow Airport Authorities for their tremendous support to ensure the safe return of the stranded Bangladeshis, mostly students from Bangladesh.

The High Commissioner said, “At the request of Bangladesh High Commission, London the government re-routed the special flight to London on its way back to Dhaka to take home Bangladeshi citizens stranded in the UK.

The flight was originally scheduled for carrying Bangladeshi expatriates from Dhaka to Rome on 12 June”.

Besides, since coronavirus pandemic, the High Commission has been working relentlessly to provide all possible supports and services to the British-Bangladeshi citizens in the UK.

Accordingly, the High Commission will organise a “Mujib Borsho Consular and Welfare Fortnight” in July 2020 to provide people with better and faster consular and welfare services and bilateral trade and business advice by maintaining the health and safety advice for Covid-19.

Details of the programme will be announced in due course through media, High Commission’s website and Facebook page.

Earlier, High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem in close coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh and Bangladesh Air Force (BAF), arranged the 1st repatriation flight on 10 May 2020 and successfully facilitated the repatriation of over 100 stranded Bangladesh citizens to Bangladesh.