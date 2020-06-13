Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 2856 new cases; 44 die in 24 hrs

Bangladesh on Saturday saw another surge in coronavirus cases as the health authorities confirmed the detection of 2,865 new patients in the last 24 hours, raising the total cases to 84,379.

“The deadly virus claimed 44 more lives during the same period, taking the death toll in the country to 1139,” said Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana at its daily online briefing.

In the last 24 hours, 59 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 16,638 samples, she added.

Besides, 578 patients made recovery during the same period, she said.

Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.

Global situation:

The global death toll from the COVID-19 stood at 425,330 while the number of confirmed cases exceeded 7.5 million as of Saturday morning, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of John Hopkins University.

Besides, more than 3.5 million made recoveries across the globe.

The worst-hit U.S. has recorded 2,046,643 confirmed cases, with a death toll of over 114,643.

According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after the US with 828,810 confirmed coronavirus cases, counting 41, 828 deaths from the virus till the date.

The UK has the third-highest death toll at 41,566, followed by Italy with 34,223, France 29,377 and Spain 27,136, according to Johns Hopkins University.

India has come to fourth position with 297,535 confirmed cases.

Coronavirus case was first reported in Chana in last December.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.