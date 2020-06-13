Coronavirus Update : UK death toll rises by 181 to 41,622

The UK’s official coronvirus death toll has increased to 41,662 after 181 more fatalities were reported in 24 hours.

It is the lowest Saturday death toll since the start of the lockdown, but scientists have warned against complacency amid fears of a fresh spike.

In recent days, 202 deaths were announced on Friday, 151 on Thursday, 245 on Wednesday and 286 on Tuesday.

The totals announced on recent Saturdays were 204 on June 6, 226 on May 30, 282 on May 23, 468 on May 16 and 345 on May 9.

The most deaths announced on a Saturday was 1,115 on April 18.

Britain’s true death toll is closer to 52,000 based on death certificates mentioning Covid-19.

Earlier, the UK’s hospital death toll increased by 80 to 32,356 – the lowest rise on a Saturday since March 21, the weekend before the lockdown began in March.

Another 67 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died in hospital in England, taking the total number of confirmed deaths in hospitals in England to 27,927, NHS England said.

Public Health Wales said another six people had died after testing positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths to 1,441.

A further 45 people had tested positive for the virus, taking the total of confirmed cases in Wales to 14,703.

A total of 2,447 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by five from 2,442 on Friday.

New statistics show that 15,730 people have tested positive for the virus north of the border, up by 21 from 15,709 the previous day.

There are 983 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a rise of 69 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 20 were in intensive care, down by one from the previous day.

Two further coronavirus-linked deaths has been reported in Northern Ireland, taking the total recorded by the Department of Health to 541.

There were three new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 4,841 since the pandemic began.

At least 193 frontline health and care workers have died after contracting coronavirus during the crisis.

Saturday marked the first day that single adult households in England will be able to form a “support bubble” with another household as part of Boris Johnson’s easing of lockdown measures.

It applies only to adults living alone or single parents living with children under the age of 18.

They can visit each other indoors in their homes – staying overnight if they wish – and they do not have to observe the two-metre social-distancing rule.

A scheme in Northern Ireland has also been brought in from Saturday for single adults living alone.

None-essential retail shops in England are preparing to open on Monday for the first time since the lockdown began.