Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi has tested positive for the coronavirus, he revealed on Saturday, reports the Dawn.

In a tweet, Afridi said that he had been “feeling unwell since Thursday and his body had been aching badly”. He added that he got tested for Covid-19 which came back positive.

He requested prayers for a “speedy recovery”.

Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, while reacting to the news, said that Afridi was a “fighter by nature. I am sure you will fight the virus and will defeat it soon.”

Kamran Akmal also joined in praying for Afridi. “Prayers are for your long, healthy life. Get well soon,” he tweeted.