Nothing for newspaper industry in FY 21 budget

The proposed budget fetches no good news for the Newspaper industry as the Finance Minister did not pay heed to the demand of the publishers in his budget proposal.

News publishers have been struggling with corona pandemic to survive the traditional media to deliver most accurate information at people’s doorsteps.

Ahead of fiscal year 2020-21budget, Newspapers Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) proposed a five point-demand to Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal, however, the publishers didn’t get any points in the budget speech.

NOAB demands include cutting corporate tax to 10 percent from existing 35 percent, tax holiday facilities for newsprint paper import, reduction in tax deducted at source to 2 percent, zero AIT or advance income tax for raw material management, income tax exemption for newspaper employees and tax waiver on house rent for newspaper.

Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal tabled the mega fiscal plan worth of Tk5.68 trillion in the House on Thursday including special packages for different sectors without Newspaper industry.

Expressing concern over the neglect of newspaper in the proposed budget, veteran journalist Reazuddin Ahmad said the government leads the news industry to uncertain future as there is no point for survival of the sector.

“We found that the government has announced different packages to make businesses and other communities happy. However, journalists community was surprised at the absence of a single word in Finance Minister’s speech for newspaper sector which plays role as mirror of state projecting success and challenges of the government to strengthen democracy,” Reazuddin, also editor of Financial Herald, added.

He also urged the government to announce a stimulus package for newspapers which has been struggling in news gathering operations due corona pandemic.

Noab leaders said the newspaper industry is facing a hard situation as the advertisement revenue came down to almost zero due to the general holidays to control corona outbreak.

Besides, the sector didn’t get any facilities from the government during the crisis though newspaper publishing is considered as a industry.

In a recent letter to Finance Minister, Noab mentioned that the newspaper industry is counting ‘huge lose’ as downtrend of advertisement revenue due to pandemic situation. Besides, many media outlets hardly manage the salary of employees, office maintenance and other operational cost.

Noab also expressed concern over the shut of several printed editions as the newspapers face challenges of aggression by the digital media.

Newspapers can’t be run without any support of the government as the industry has fallen into the deep crisis due to emergence of corona virus pandemic.