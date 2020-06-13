People in red zones to get general holidays

The areas will be declared as red zones where there are coronavirus infection rate is very high and lockdown will be enforced there. Besides, there will be general holidays in those areas, according to media report.

In other places, offices will be operational as per the health guidelines. And public transports will continue.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain revealed this information on Saturday.

Mentionable, the offices were reopened on a limited scale from May 31 to June 15 after general holidays of 66-day.