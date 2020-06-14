Abhishek Bachchan recalls shedding his awkwardness as an actor

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has recalled how his ‘guru’ Anupam Kher helped him shed his awkwardness and open up as an actor in the very beginning of his career.

The actor also recalled working in a cameo role in the Bengali film Desh, starring his mother Jaya Bachchan, in his early days.

Abhishek spoke about these experiences in an Instagram post on Friday.

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to complete 20 years in the film industry. To celebrate this, he has started an Instagram series titled #RoadTo20, which is an attempt to take viewers through the two decades of his life as an actor, The Statesman reported.