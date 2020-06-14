Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

Promising Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday, report agencies. He was 34.

The young star was found hanging in his house in Mumbai’s Bandra.

Rajput had shot to fame after playing the lead role in movies such as “Kai Po Che” and “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”. His movie “Dil Bechara” was supposed to release on May 8, but got postponed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

His demise came as a shock to many as this is the fourth death of a famous personality from the Hindi film industry to pass away in the past two months, after Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor succumbed to cancer and Wajid Khan from the Sajid-Wajid duo fell prey to the coronavirus pandemic.

Condolences poured in from all quarters for the highly-talented actor who won several awards for his roles in movies like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK and Kedarnath.