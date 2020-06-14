Chinese mainland reports 57 new COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authorities on Sunday said that 57 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Saturday.

Of these cases, 38 were domestically transmitted and 19 were imported, reports Xinhua.

Thirty-six of the domestically transmitted cases were reported in Beijing and two in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported Saturday, according to the commission.

On Saturday, two people were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

As of Saturday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,132, including 129 patients who were still being treated, with one in severe condition.

Altogether 78,369 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people died of the disease, the commission said.

By Saturday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 1,827 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,744 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 83 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported. There were currently two suspected case, the commission said.

According to the commission, 3,358 close contacts were still under medical observation after 542 people were discharged from medical observation Saturday.

Also on Saturday, nine new asymptomatic cases, including six from abroad, were reported on the mainland. Two asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and two were discharged from medical observation, according to the commission.

The commission said 103 asymptomatic cases, including 53 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

By Saturday, 1,109 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 443 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,061 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 431 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.