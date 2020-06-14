Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 3,141 new cases; 32 deaths in 24 hrs

The health authorities in Bangladesh on Sunday confirmed the detection of 3,141 new coronavirus patients in the span of 24 hours, raising the total number to 87,520.

Besides, the death toll stands at 1,171 as 32 more people died from COVID-19 during the same period.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 60 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 14,505 samples, she added.

Another 903 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, taking the recovery count to 18,731.

Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.