Coronavirus: Boris Johnson launches review into 2m social distancing rule

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has commissioned a review into the 2m (6ft) social distancing rule, following calls to scrap it.

Businesses and some of Johnson’s own MPs have warned that large parts of the hospitality industry will not be viable with the 2m coronavirus rule in place.

The review will aim to be completed by 4 July, when pubs and restaurants could open at the earliest in England, BBC reported.

But former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith questioned the need for a review, saying “the evidence is already there”.

The 2m distance has been implemented by all nations of the UK, which have their own powers over restrictions. But so far, political leaders have rejected calls to relax the 2m rule.

Meanwhile, from Monday, all non-essential shops in England will be allowed to reopen – as long as they enforce the 2m guidance among shoppers and staff.