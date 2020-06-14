Coronavirus: Face masks mandatory for Uber passengers and drivers

Ride-sharing giant Uber is to make it mandatory for passengers and drivers to wear face coverings from Monday in the UK.

The minicab app firm said it was taking measures “to help everyone stay safe” and had introduced measures to give drivers access to protective equipment.

Face coverings will become compulsory on public transport and in hospitals in England from Monday, BBC reported, BBC reported.

It comes after a study suggested masks could cut Covid-19 spread by up to 40%.

Uber drivers in London will have to submit a picture of themselves to verify they are following the new rules before they can begin working.

Other measures include trialling in-car partitions in Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, distributing more than two million masks to drivers and sending out 54,000 units of cleaning spray and hand sanitiser.