More than 100 arrests after violent London protests

More than 100 people have been arrested following violent protests in London on Saturday, the Met Police has said.

Police were attacked by demonstrators, some of whom were far-right activists, after thousands gathered claiming they were protecting statues.

PM Boris Johnson said: “Racist thuggery has no place on our streets.”

An investigation is also under way after a man was seen urinating next to a memorial of PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the 2017 Westminster attack, BBC reported.

Separately on Saturday, a number of peaceful anti-racism protests were held in London and around the country.