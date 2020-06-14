UK coronavirus death toll increases by just 36 in lowest rise during lockdown

The UK’s official coronavirus death toll has increased to 41,698 after just 36 more fatalities were reported in 24 hours – the lowest daily rise during the lockdown.

However, the low figure should be treated with some caution as many deaths on Saturdays and Sundays are not counted until Tuesday at the earliest due to a weekend reporting lag.

The previous lockdown low of 55 was announced last Monday.

The daily increase of 36 is the lowest on a Sunday since 35 deaths were reported on March 22, two days before the lockdown began.

On recent Sundays, the toll climbed by 77 on June 7, 115 on May 31, 441 on May 24, 170 on May 17 and 269 on May 10.

The highest rise on a Sunday came on April 12, when 686 deaths were announced at the peak of the outbreak.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 41,698 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Saturday, up by 36 from 41,662 the day before.

The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 52,000.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Sunday, 144,865 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,514 positive results.

Overall, a total of 6,772,602 tests have been carried out and 295,889 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.

Earlier, the UK’s hospital death toll climbed by 31, the lowest single-day increase during the lockdown.

NHS England announced 27 more hospital deaths, taking the country’s total to 27,954.

The latest victims were aged between 50 and 101 years old.

Two patients (aged between 77 and 96) had no known underlying health conditions.

Public Health Wales said a further three people had died after testing positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths to 1,444, while the total number of cases increased by 39 to 14,742.

In Scotland, a total of 2,448 patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus, up by one from 2,447 on Saturday.

New statistics show that 15,755 people have tested positive for the virus north of the border, up by 25 from 15,730 the previous day.

There are 964 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of 19 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 15 were in intensive care, down by five from the previous day.

Northern Ireland reported no new deaths on Sunday.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland for four days in a row earlier this week while two deaths were reported on Saturday. The total stands at 541.

There were new seven new confirmed cases of the virus reported on Sunday, bringing the total to 4,848 since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said the falling numbers of coronavirus cases has given the Government “more margin for manoeuvre” in easing the two-metre social-distancing rule.

It is reported that the Government wants to scrap the rule before schools open in September.

The Prime Minister, who has ordered a “comprehensive” review of the regulation in England, said “probably” fewer than one in 1,000 people now had the virus, meaning the chances of coming in contact with someone who was infected were increasingly remote.

The move comes as non-essential shops in England prepare to open their doors to customers on Monday for the first time since the lockdown was imposed in March.

Speaking during a visit to the Westfield shopping centre in east London to highlight the re-openings, Mr Johnson said people should be able to “shop with confidence” as they returned to the high street.

With official figures showing the economy shrank by a fifth in April, ministers are desperate to get economic activity going again amid warnings of further large scale job losses to come.

Ministers are under intense pressure from Conservative MPs who see the easing of the two-metre rule as crucial to the next phase of the reopening, including pubs and restaurants, slated for early July.

Mr Johnson said they were constantly looking at the evidence to see when it would be safe to do so.

“As we get the numbers down, so it becomes one in a thousand, one in 1600, maybe fewer, your chances of being, two metres, one metre or even a foot away from somebody who has the virus are obviously going down statistically, so you start to build some more margin for manoeuvre and we’ll be looking at that,” he said.

Scientists advising the Government, including chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty, have previously signalled their reluctance to see any easing while the Covid-19 epidemic continues.

As he appeared on Sunday morning chat shows, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, however, made clear that it was for elected politicians to make the final decisions.

He told BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show: “Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance (the Government’s chief scientific adviser) throughout all of this have provided advice to ministers,”

“Ultimately it is for ministers. We are the people who are elected to make decisions in this country.

“People should hold us responsible and accountable for making those decisions.”

Mr Johnson said he did not know whether to expect “a flood or a trickle” when the shops reopened but that he hoped people would return in “sensible” numbers.

“I am very optimistic about the opening up that is going to happen tomorrow,” he said.

“I think people should shop and shop with confidence, but they should of course observe the rules on social distancing and do it as safely as possible.”

The move comes amid fears of a new wave of job losses as the Government starts to wind down the furlough scheme which has seen the state pay the wages of more than eight million workers.

Mr Sunak acknowledged further redundancies were inevitable and said that it underlined the importance of getting the economy going again.

“Primarily we need to reopen our economy safely and slowly.

“That is the most important thing to try and safeguard as many of those jobs as possible,” he told The Andrew Marr Show.

“There is going to be hardship ahead.

“People are going to lose their jobs.”

Meanwhile, ministers have faced fresh criticism over their failure to get more schools in England to reopen, with most pupils set to stay home until September.

The Children’s Commissioner for England Anne Longfield said they risked undermining children’s basic right to an education.

“It has taken 200 years of campaigning to get children into the classroom, ensuring that education was a basic right for all children,” she told the Observer.

“We seem for the first time to be prepared to let that start go into reverse. And I think that is a very, very dangerous place to be.”

Mr Sunak said that every day children were away from school was a “tragedy” but insisted the Government had adopted a “reasonable and measured” approach.

Ministers will this week mount a fresh push to get more primary school children back into the classroom ahead of the summer break.

Currently, primary schools in England, which closed following the coronavirus lockdown in March, are opening to pupils in reception, Year one and Year six.

However, ministers will this week reaffirm schools can take children from other year groups provided they have the capacity to do so safely.

A No 10 source told PA that Mr Johnson was “acutely aware” of the impact the extended closure was having on pupils and was working with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson on a major “catch-up” plan.