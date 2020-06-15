Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran laid to eternal rest in Sylhet

Former Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) Mayor Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran was laid to eternal rest at Manikpir graveyard in the city on Monday.

The Awami League leader was buried around 2:20 pm near the grave of his parents after his second namaz-e-janaza.

His second namaz-e-janaza was held at Hazrat Manikpir Tila graveyard. A few people participated in the janaza following health guidelines. Earlier, his first namaz-e-janaza was held at Charpar Jam-e mosque after zuhr prayer.

Floral wreaths were placed on the coffin of the former mayor by different organisations.

AL leaders and activists attended the first namaz-e-janaza maintaining physical distance amid the virus fear.

The ambulance carrying Kamran’s body reached his Sylhet residence around 12:30 pm.

Kamran died from coronavirus infection at a hospital in the capital early Monday at the age of 69.

He breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka at 2:30am, his son doctor Arman Ahmed Shiplu confirmed with the media around 3:30am.

Kamran, a member of the central executive committee of Awami League, was flown to CMH from Sylhet on June 7 after his physical condition deteriorated.

On June 5, the ex-mayor was found positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital in Sylhet the next day.

Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran was the first elected mayor of Sylhet City Corporation and he was elected mayor twice.