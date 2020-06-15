Coronavirus: Bangladesh confirms 3099 new cases; 38 deaths in 24 hrs

Bangladesh on Tuesday recorded 38 more coronavirus deaths in the span of 24 hours raising the death toll to 1209.

The country also saw more 3,099 new patients in the last 24 hours, raising the total cases to 90,619.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, 58 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 15,038 samples, she added.

Another 15,096 patients were recovered in the same period, taking the recovery count to 34,027.

Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.