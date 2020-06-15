Country sees 15,297 recovery cases from COVID-19 in one day

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has said that the number of people in Bangladesh who have recovered from coronavirus is much higher on Monday than Sunday.

It was stated on Sunday (yesterday) that 18,730 people have recovered from infection of COVID-19. But, it was disclosed on Monday (today) that a total of 34,027 people have recovered from coronavirus since the beginning of the infection in the country. Some 15,297 more have been added in one day with the total number of recovery. The recovery rate is 37.55 percent in terms of corona infection. The rate, however, was 21.40 percent on Sunday.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services Prof Nasima Sultana came up with the information while disclosing health bulletin on coronavirus situation of the country.

Prof Nasima Sultana said the rate of recovery from COVID-19 was shown higher today than yesterday because the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has added the names of those people who had corona symptoms and recovered later after receiving treatment at homes in addition to the hospitals.

She also said 38 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Six more people died today. A total of 1,209 people have died so far in the country after being infected with coronavirus.