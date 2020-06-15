MP Mokabbir Khan hospitalised with ‘breathing problem’

Gano Forum MP Mokabbir Khan was admitted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka on Monday with fever, cough and breathing problem.

The MP was taken to the hospital around 3pm, his personal secretary Mohammad Koyes Miah told journalists.

He said Mokabbir has been suffering from low fever, cough and some other problems for four-five days.“His condition started deteriorating in the morning with breathing problem. But he still didn’t undergo coronavirus test,” Koyes added.

He also said Mokabbir has also been suffering from fatigueness as is unable to eat properly.

Koyes said the MP’s samples have been collected at the CMH for coronavirus test.

Mokabbir Khan was elected MP from Sylhet-2 constituency with Gonoforum’s ticket in the last general election. He took oath as a member of the 11th Parliament on April, 2019.

In the 26-year history of Gano Forum, Mokabbir is the only leader of the party who became MP with its ticket and symbol.

BNP along with Gano Forum and some other parties joined the December-30 election in alliance under the banner of Jatiya Oikyafront. BNP bagged six seats while Gano Forum two in the election.