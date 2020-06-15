Neem for flawless skin

Neem is a miraculous ingredient that beautifies your skin as well as keeps you healthy. It is a herbal plant with several medicinal and healing properties. It is a complete formula for rejuvenating your skin and body. It is enriched with antioxidants that prevents us against the harmful UV rays, reduces wrinkles, keeps your skin nourished and detoxifies your body. Moreover, it is really effective in combating stubborn pimples, acne and blemishes too. Apart from this, neem also boosts your immune system, eliminates dandruff, strengthens hair and relieves bad breath.

Similarly, neem prevents the body against many diseases such as cancer, diabetes, constipation and cramping. It comes with antibacterial properties that keep infections at bay. It also heals wounds by preventing septic infections and diminishes scars too. Thus, neem keeps you healthy from within and glowing from the outside. Indians are really fond of neem and they have been using it for centuries in various remedies.

Neem is an ideal herb with which you can pamper your skin. Flawless skin and hair is not what dreams are all about but you can achieve your desired beauty goals by following simple home remedies.

1. Neem And Aloe Vera Mask

Aloe vera is also an amazing ingredient that can be added to your skincare regime. Aloe vera and neem are both antibacterial and anti-inflammatory. They are really useful for adding radiance to your skin, and making it appear clear and lustrous.

How to use: To make this mask, add one teaspoon of neem powder along with 2 teaspoons of fresh aloe vera gel in a bowl. Mix them well and apply a thick layer of the paste on your face. It will soothe your skin and remove acne and impurities. Let it stay for 15 minutes and wash it thoroughly with water while massaging your face in circular motions. It will regulate the blood flow that will prevent pimples and your face will appear flawless.

2. Neem Face Pack

As known, neem is enriched with antioxidants and is anti-inflammatory, which makes your skin healthy and flawless without much effort. It is beneficial for treating acne, itching and rashes. It kills harmful bacteria and hydrates your skin, thus is highly recommended for acne prone skin. It also removes blemishes.

How to use: Begin with adding 2-4 teaspoon neem powder in a grinder, add a few drops of rosewater and lemon. If you have oily skin, add a teaspoon of fullers earth whereas honey can be used for the people with dry skin. Add half teaspoon of turmeric and grind it into a fine mixture. Wash your face properly before applying the paste. Once you have applied it, let it stay for 15-20 minutes after which you can wash it off with cold water.

3. Neem Face Toner

Neem does wonders to your skin. You can use it as a toner for your face that will help you clear excess oil and dirt, cleanse your pores and prevent breakouts. It’s a herbal treatment, which will fulfil all your skin requirements.

How to use: Take a saucepan and boil a handful of neem leaves with water. You can add water as per your need. Boil it until it turns green. Let it cool and later you can store it in a bottle after straining it. You can also refrigerate it and apply it daily on your face and neck to make it appear clean and clear.

4. Mask For Blackheads, Whiteheads

Blackheads and whiteheads are both irritating and make your face look dull. It’s time to bid farewell to them. Neem is effective in shrinking large pores and at the same time, it exfoliates your skin.

How to use: All you need to do is mix 2 teaspoons of neem powder with a little water to make a smooth paste. Add a pinch of turmeric to it and apply it on your face and neck. Let it dry for about 20 minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm water. It reduces the production of melanin and also treats uneven skin tone.

5. Neem And Gram Flour Face Mask

Gram flour, also known as besan, is used for brightening the skin and treating uneven skin tone. Together with neem, this mask can help in giving you a flawless complexion, remove impurities and make your skin youthful.