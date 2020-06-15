by Mohammed Ohid Uddin:

Due to the deadly disease covid 19, Recently Redbridge community trust donate hundred of pounds of dry foods to the local food bank in Ilford, Redbridge for the needy people. Who are impacted by the coronavirus.

The president of RCT Mohammed Ohid Uddin led the mission and general Secretary Fanu Miah was cordinating the program.

Others who helped and supported were Afsor Hussain Anam, Anwar Uddin, golam Rofique, Shaheen Choudhury, Joynul choudhury, Misbah jamal, Emdad ahmed, Habibur Rahman, Niaz choudhury shuvom, mahbub hossain and others

Redbridge community trust UK is based in London borough of Redbridge council , a voluntary charitable, non profitable organisation in Redbridge to help the people in need. It’s aim and objective is to provide or assist in the provision of facilities for the recreation and other leisure time occupation for the inhabitants of the Redbridge area, particular persons of Bangladeshi original and to promote good race relations in Redbridge area by endeavouring to eliminate discrimination on grounds of race and encouraging equality of opportunity between persons of different racial groups. And to build bridges within the communities. At the end President Mohammed Ohid Uddin thanked the NHS staff, key workers and volunteers are fighting against the coronavirus in Uk and also thanked members of the Redbridge community trust for their hard work to complete the mission.