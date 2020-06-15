Thailand records zero new COVID-19 case, no new fatality

Thailand on Monday reported zero new case of COVID-19, as well as no new fatality as the country moves toward further easing restrictions on high-risk business and leisure activities.

Thailand on Monday also saw a total lift to the night curfew.

Although the number of confirmed cases has dropped, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin on Monday reminded everyone to wear face masks every time they are outdoors.

“Don’t let your guard down, even if we have just entered into the Phase Four lockdown relaxation period,” said Taweesin.

The CCSA spokesman said that since late May, there have been nearly no local cases of new COVID-19 cases.

“Nearly all new infections were returning Thais from overseas,” he said.

There are 34 confirmed infections among 174 returnees from Kuwait, 65 among 648 from Indonesia, 13 among 196 from Pakistan, 18 among 274 from Saudi Arabia and nine infections among 216 returnees from Qatar.

To date, Thailand has 3,135 infections with 2,987 recoveries. The death toll remains at 58, and 90 others are still in hospital.

Meanwhile Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha personally thanked all Thais via the media, for their discipline and endurance in the collective efforts to fight and prevent the spread of COVID-19.