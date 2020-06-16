Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports highest 3,862 cases, 53 deaths in 24 hrs

Bangladesh on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day fatality and case numbers of COVID-19, according to the official figures.

The country recorded 53 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, the daily record since the first reported death on March 18, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The total live casualties stand at 1,262 with the new ones while the country on Tuesday also detected the highest one-day infections with 3,862 new cases, surging the total figure to 94,481.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, 61 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 17,214 samples, she added.

Another 2,237 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, taking the recovery count to 36,264.

Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.