Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury’s heath condition deteriorates slightly

Gonoshasthaya Kendra Founder and Trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury’s health condition has deteriorated to some extent, according to media report.

Although Dr Zafrullah was tested for coronavirus negative again, the incidence of pneumonia in his body has increased than past.

The latest health information of Dr Zafrullah was known from the verified Facebook page of Gonoshasthaya Kendra on Tuesday.

Prof Dr Brigadier General (retd) Mamun Mustafi said, “Considering the health condition of Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, new medicine has been prescribed. Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury has sought blessings from all for his recovery.”

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury is now undergoing treatment at his own hospital under all-time supervision of Prof Dr Mamun Mustafi and Prof Dr Najib Mohammad.

It may be mentioned that Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 25.