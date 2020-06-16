Ex-chief whip Abdus Shahid tested virus positive

Ruling Bangladesh Awami League lawmaker and former chief whip Abdus Shahid has been infected with novel coronavirus.
He has been hospitalised.
Shahid, also the chairman of the parliamentary committee on estimates, was admitted to Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital in the capital on Monday night, his personal secretary Ahad Md Sayeed Haider told the news agency.
The AL MP, elected from Moulvibazar-4 constituency (Sreemangal-Kamalganj), has been suffering from fever and cough, said Sayeed.
“We got the test report today that said he is infected with COVID-19. But he has no breathing problem,” Sayeed added.