Jamal Uddin of East London dies of Corona in Sylhet



By Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

Jamal Uddin Ahmed, also known as Jimmy to his friends, died of Corona on Monday 15 June while undergoing treatment in Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed hospital, Sylhet.

His funeral will be held in his ancestral village of Bagirghat of Golapganj district and will be laid to rest next to his father. Originally from the East End of London he had been living in Bangladesh for a number of years. His residence was in Airport Road, Sylhet. He will dearly be missed by his family and many of his friends and associates in the UK.

Photo captions: Late Badaruddin Ahmed Kamran and Zamaluddin Ahmed with friends, Late Zamaluddin Ahmed with brother Fakhruddin Ahmed, both successful businessman.