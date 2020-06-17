Bangladeshi doctors immensely benefit from Chinese experience: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday said the Chinese support would help Bangladesh go a long way in detection of COVID-19 cases as well as protection of medical professionals in Bangladesh.

He said the government remains deeply engaged in containing spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bangladesh and China have continued to engage in cooperation and collaboration to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. We acknowledge with due appreciation the cooperation and assistance by the government and the people of China at this difficult moment,” said Dr Momen.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming, among others, joined the videoconference. The Foreign Minister made the remarks at a videoconference of Chinese Medical Team with doctors of Sylhet, Chattagram and Dhaka.

Dr Momen thanked to Dr Li Wenxiu, head of the Chinese Expert Team and other members for visiting Bangladesh. He said Bangladeshi doctors and medical technicians have immensely benefited from the experience of the Chinese team.

The whole world has been passing through a critical moment since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan.

China was the first victim to experience the fatality of coronavirus.

Dr Momen said China has also set up an example to the world by taking a range of prompt actions including stringent quarantine restrictions, early setting up of taskforce, as well as construction of emergency hospitals to address the crisis.

The success of China in combating coronavirus has made it a role model in stopping further aggravation of the situation, he said.

Dr Momen said Bangladesh is also taking cue from the Chinese experience to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

He said as the menacing COVID-19 has now become a global issue, initiatives need to be taken to enhance international cooperation to fight it.

“We are thankful to you and the people of China for the support to stand by the people of Bangladesh during this critical time of corona pandemic.”

The Government of China, Ali Baba Foundation, Jack Ma Foundation and many other state-owned Chinese firms have contributed face masks, personal protective equipment, goggles, re-agents for testing kits, rapid test kits as well as thermometers in substantial numbers to Bangladesh.

“This is certainly a very friendly gesture of the people and the government of China. The people of Bangladesh will certainly remember this with gratitude,” said Dr Momen.