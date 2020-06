Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has been diagnosed with novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

Confirming the coronavirus positive, Tipu Munshi himself informed that he is doing well and he will take admission in hospital today. He sought blessings from all for recovery.

Public relations officer of the ministry concened Abdul Latif Bakshi said on Wednesday that the commerce minister will take admission in Evercare Hospital (former Apollo Hospitals) in the capital for treatment.