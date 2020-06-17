Coronavirus Update : UK death toll rises by 184 to 42,153

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 42,153 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday, up by 184 from 41,969 the day before.

The figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 53,000.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Wednesday, 140,359 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,115 positive results.

Overall, a total of 7,121,976 tests have been carried out and 299,251 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.