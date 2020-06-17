FIFA advice BFF not to hold election in coronavirus pandemic

World football governing body FIFA advised Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) not to hold the elections amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yes,, we have received a letter from FIFA on Tuesday last and the letter gave us direction not to hold annual general meeting and election in this coronavirus pandemic and they have also asked us to keep them updated on AGM and elections,” said the BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag to BSS today.

The BFF had postponed its much talked about elections on March 27 after the incumbent executive members and the delegates voiced concerns over BFF’s intention to hold elections on April 20 amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, FIFA authorized and extended the tenure of the incumbent committee –which had expired on April 30 — to hold elections when the coronavirus situation improved in Bangladesh.

Although BFF postponed its elections in March, they continued to prepare voter lists that was completed on June 7 last amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country.