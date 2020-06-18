Carton manufacturers for cutting import duty on raw materials

The entrepreneurs of local carton producers association urged the government to reduce the import duty from 15 percent to 5 percent on raw materials of local packaging and printing industry like plastic packaging in the budget for 2020-21.

Several trade bodies including Bangladesh Local Carton Manufacturers Association (BLCMA), Bangladesh Printing Crafts Association (BPCA), The Bangladesh Paper Merchant Association (BPMA), Bangladesh Paper Importers Association (BPIA), Bangladesh Textbook Printer and Marketing Association (BTPMA) and Chittagong Paper and Cellophane Traders Group (CPCTG) jointly wrote to the Finance ministry, NBR and FBCCI mentioning four points to consider for survival their business.

MA Bashar Patwary, president of the BLCMA, in the letter said the country’s carton manufacturing industries are small and medium enterprises and labour intensive enterprises. About two million people are involved in this industry.

“We urge the government to consider our four points to survive the institutions concerned in the budget. Cutting import duty will help the industries survive,” he added.