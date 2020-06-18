Coronavirus: Dexamethasone may see rising demand

Promising findings from the United Kingdom’s RECOVERY clinical trial have brought India’s anti-inflammatory steroid dexamethasone market under the spotlight. While medical experts here are still studying the findings to understand how beneficial it may be as part of India’s treatment protocol for COVID-19 patients, industry executives expect global demand for the drug to shoot up like in the case of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) earlier.

The “first drug to be shown to improve survival”, dexamethasone reduces death by up to a third in COVID-19 patients on ventilator support, and by a fifth in patients receiving only oxygen, researchers leading the trial had announced.

Dexamethasone in India seems like a fairly small market by value, but not by volumes, according to Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance secretary general Sudarshan Jain. “It is under price control, which is why the market size is small,” he said.

In the 12 months ended May 31, 2020, the drug had a market size of around Rs 104 crore, with around 239 million units sold in the country, shows data from pharmaceutical market research firm AIOCD Awacs PharmaTrac. Of this, Zydus Cadila catered to the lion’s share of domestic demand (around 82 per cent of the total volume) and accounted for nearly 83 per cent of the market value in the process with its brand, Dexona.

Other major players in this market include Wockhardt, with its brand Decdan, and Cadila Pharmaceuticals, with Dexasone.

The global market for dexamethasone is around $470 million, with around 5.85 billion units sold, according to IQVIA MIDAS 2020. While the top markets by value are the US, EU and Japan, India, Indonesia and China account for the highest volumes.

Indian pharmaceutical firms have the largest share of the global volume—around 46 per cent—”largely” driven by the country’s own consumption of the drug, according to the advanced analytics firm.