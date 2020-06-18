Covid-19 and Hajj 2020



Fatema Miah:

Covid-19, has become an on going pandemic causing distresses, disruptions, and forced altered the world worder, brought world to alert, deterring human beings from usual accustomed way of living. This year because of Covid-19 outbreak, Worlds religious gatherings been postponed, specially, Islamic rituals not been taken place. And the holly trips to Makkah the Umra trips been stops from outside to Saudi Arabia.

Hajj, one of the biggest renown pillar of Islam has been cancelled or postponed this year 2020. Hajj is Muslims biggest ritual and the holy trip of the spiritual realm. Hajj in to visit holy Makkah, Marina and other significant places in Saudi Arabia. People from the region, country, and from across the world travel to visit Makkah, every year in the month of Dual Hujja the last lunar Arabic calendar calendar month.



This year 2020 Hajj ritual isnt taking place because of Covid-19 pandemic. There is lockdown and curfew ordered in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Saudi government and elites keep throwing billions of pounds for their pleasure, they keep upgrading their Capitals: Ryad and Jeddah. There are other towns and regions are in very poor state, far from any modern facility, worse than 3rd world countries. Pilgrimages is their largest sauce of income, oil is second. Since corona virus was announced by international Health organisation as a pandemic what’s Named Covid-19, infection caused from China and turned into global pandemic in January and from February onwards it turned into serious topic. Saudi government announced lockdown and Makkah and Madinah has been closed down from March to international and national Pilgrims for the 1st time in the history since in half a century.

This COVID-19, pandemic has become a test for faith practising worse than even, Terrorism, Islamophobia, Crusaders and Zionism. Saudi was earliest to declare lockdown and now in 1st week of April they applied Curfew. The pilgrimage rituals of Umra stopped and now Hajj was announced unlikely to be taken place this year. Which is a right decision circumstantially. Saudi makes large profit from Pilgrimage. Other than Saudis profit making, the faith practitioners desires and emotion is the factor been put on the back burner. Since there is a lockdown situation, Pilgrimages not allowed to take place, why not, Saudi government in this time, meanwhile, get on with improvement of Mina Sanitation facility to be upgraded to international acceptable hygiene regulation. The toilet and washing facility there is in Mina, Arafath and Majdulufa unacceptably ill and unhygienic, I witnessed myself in 2018. There a big work of draining facility is must. Roads planning also needed to create better flow of traffic during hajj.

I strongly propose. The main part of Pilgrim rituals places, Mina, Arafath, (Majdilufa) plains, where the sanitation is absolute unacceptably dangerous and health hazardous. An urgent planning of improvement work the Saudi Government must begin in this COVID- 19 lockdown period, as it’s the best opportunity to get the work done. A good sewages facility must be engineered with proper drainage system together with water supply arrangement and flashing functionality to bring it to standard approved hygiene level.

Fatema Miah, Solihull, uk. fatemamiah@mail.com