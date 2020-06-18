Mukta Chakravarty’s ‘Stay Alive with Fine Arts’ will be inaugurated on Saturday in London

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

A virtual fine arts project “Stay Alive with Fine Arts’ by British Bangladeshi artist Mukta Chakravarty is launching on Saturday the 20th of June London time at 4 pm on artist’s Facebook page “Mouni Mukta”.

Following the launch of the logo and abstract of the project live on her Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/mounimukta/ an online seminar titled ” “Sustainable development and ideas on creative arts during and after the pandemic” will take place. Guest speakers Mr Sudip Chakroborty PhD student in Theatre at Goldsmiths, University of London, actor, director and playwright Murad Khan from Birmingham and Contemporary artist Kamruzzaman Sadhin from Bangladesh will be connected virtually to make their contributions on the topic.

Artist Mukta Chakravarty of the project “Stay Alive with Fine Arts” said, ‘This is an unprecedented situation for all professionals. Artists are also facing a puzzling time. Exhibition hall, theatre hall, cinema hall everything is shut. Artists and art lovers across the world are in deep frustration. People cannot go out and attend art for their recreation. Therefore, the mental health issue is rising globally. With keeping this in mind, this project aims to bring fine arts to the audience’s doorstep so that people can engage themselves with arts easily.’

She added that this project will bring her fine arts skill live to the audience. Her series of pre-scheduled live painting session will help to connect people from different age group via social media and third-party platform. She believes during this lockdown period people can engage themselves with the fine arts and build up a conversation on the comment section and create an artistic journey with the artist.

Mukta Chakravarty will exhibit some of her selected paintings on social media so that people can reach easily and finally aiming to make an experimental innovative short film called “Canvas Film” to tell a visual story of one of her paintings to the audience. She hopes her project ‘Stay Alive With Fine Arts’ will help people to connect, create and relax during this unprecedented time.

In 2019 Mukta Chakravarty’s month long solo art exhibition of 40 paintings ‘Tribeni -The Rhythm of Water’ jointly supported by London borough of Tower Hamlet and Queen Mary University London gained appreciation from critiques.