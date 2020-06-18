Pandemic Grocery List: Is Your Home Ready for Coronavirus Home Quarantine?

In order to the control the worsening coronavirus situation, the city corporation authorities are dividing different cities into several zones. In the Red zone areas lockdown will be enforced restricting people’s movement to prevent the further spread of Corona Virus Sars-Cov-2. If you are currently living in a locked down zone, it won’t be safe to visit the groceries frequently. It would be wise to shop groceries for at least two weeks at a time. Is your home ready for corona virus home quarantine? Have you prepared your quarantine grocery list?

What to Include in Quarantine Grocery List?

Health experts are advising people to consume protein, Vitamin-D, Vitamin-C, minerals, and nutrients every day to strengthen the immunity system to fight against COVID19. Besides these, you need supply for regular staples, dairy products, spices, baby food, snacks, etc. Here goes some ideas!

Staples

Make an inventory of staples like rice, pulse, flours, salt, sugar, oil, baking products, and other essential goods which you would regularly require to prepare family meals. Considering the size of your family you can stock food for at least two weeks. These food products would last for months, if stored properly.

Meat

Meat is a rich source of animal protein. Add different kinds of meat such as, chicken, beef, and mutton into your grocery list. You may know that uncooked meat can be frozen for 4 months at maximum, while cooked meat remains edible keeping for 3 months in the freezer.

Fish

Fish is another great source of protein. Raw fresh fish stay good in the freezer for up to 3 months. While cooked fish can preserves in a refrizerator for several days. You can buy several kinds of fish like Hilsha, Rupchada, Prawn, Rui, Katla, etc according to the preference of you and your family members.

Fruits & Veggies

To boost up your immune system, you must consume fruits and vegetables regularly. Make a list of your favorite ones. However, try to buy fruits and veggies that have longer shelf lives, such as carrots, green peas, lemon, green pepper, oranges, apples, etc.

You can consume these foods in the next week. Additionally, try to pick items that can stay fresh outside a fridge such as apples, bananas, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, etc.

Beans

Beans are rich in protein. You may pick from different kinds of beans like country bean (deshi Shim), snap bean, salad bean, green bean, kidney bean, haricot bean, etc. Beans are used as vegetable and applied to different curries and recipes.

Dried Fruits, Nuts & Nut Butter

Don’t forget to keep some plant based protein options in your grocery list. Dried fruits like Dates and raisins are rich in minerals, vitamins, and fibers. Nuts carry plant-based protein, heart-healthy fats, and diverse essential minerals.

You can pick different kinds of nuts such as wood nuts, cashews, almonds, raisins, walnuts, pistachios, etc. Furthermore, Nut butters like peanut butter, almond butter, etc can provide you nutrients and plant-based protein for variety.

Seeds

Seeds can deliver a variety of nutrients and minerals. In the grocery store you may find different kinds of seeds like chia seed, flax seed, sunflower seed, sesame, hemp seed, etc. The edible seeds are enriched with alpha-linolenic fatty acids, which offer anti-inflammatory benefits. So, try to include some seeds in your list.

Eggs

Eggs can stay fresh inside your refrigerator for about two weeks. The applications of eggs in recipes are versatile. Starting from a two minute omelet, you can bake cake, pizza, curry and many other delicious food using eggs.

Baby Food & Breakfast Cereals

Depending on the age your baby, you can buy baby formula which would last for at least two weeks. If your kid can consume grown-up food, then you can stock up ready-to-eat foods, and kid-friendly snacks to supplement meals.

Cereals are rich in fiber. Adults and kids can eat cereals in breakfast. These find of food products can be consumed instantly with milk. You can store it for a long time.

Milk and Other Dairy Products

Dairy products are enriched with calcium, potassium, vitamin D, and protein. You can buy pasteurized liquid milks or powder milk. Don’t forget to include other dairy product like Cheese, butter, yogurt, etc into your list.

Seasoning & Spices

Whether you want to cook regular family meals or special recipes, you would need seasonings are spices. These products can stay long in your kitchen shelves. You can stock different kinds of spices like chili powder, curry powder, red pepper flakes, turmeric powder, cayenne, cumin, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, etc.

Soups, Snacks & Beverages

Your favorite snack can make the quarantine days a bit less boring. Make a list of favorite chips, snacks, tea, coffe, soups, etc of you, kids and other family members. The frozen snacks can stay good in your refrigerator for one month since the date of packaging. You can fry those items instantly before serving.