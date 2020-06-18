Paulinho Paiakan: Amazon indigenous chief dies of coronavirus

Paulinho Paiakan, one of the best known indigenous defenders of the Amazon rainforest, has died of coronavirus.

Paiakan, who was around 65, was a chief of the Kayapo people.

He came to international attention in the 1980s in the fight against Brazil’s Belo Monte hydroelectric project – the world’s third largest dam, BBC reported.

In 1998, Paiakan was convicted of the rape of an 18-year-old. His wife was found guilty of assisting him in the attack.

His allies argue that the case was fabricated to tarnish his reputation and silence him.

Paiakan died on Wednesday in a hospital in northern Pará state. The area has been hit heavily by the pandemic, especially affecting indigenous communities.