Bangladeshi killed by Indians along Sylhet border

A Bangladeshi man was shot dead and another was injured in firing by members of Indian Khasia community along the Sylhet border in Companiganj upazila on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Babul Biswas, 34, son of Gopal Biswas of Shatal village while the injured was identified as Indra Biswas, 22, son of Narendra Biswas of the upazila.

Lt Col Ahmed Yusuf Jamil, commanding officer of BGB-48, said the Indian Khasia community people opened fire on some Bangladeshi youths when they entered the area for collecting firewood, leaving Babul dead on the spot and another injured.

However, police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital morgue, said Rajiullah Khan, officer-in-charge of Companiganj Police Station.