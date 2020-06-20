Brexit: UK plans to keep post-transition trade with EU flowing

The way British businesses trade with the European Union is set to change fundamentally at the end of the year.

The UK left the EU on 31 January but remains in the single market and customs union until 31 December, while the two sides try to hammer out a trade agreement, BBC reported.

The end of the so-called transition period in December will mean EU rules will no longer directly apply in Great Britain and the goods trade between them will be governed by new rules.

But these will only be introduced gradually.

Last week, the government announced that relaxed controls will apply for goods coming into the UK from the EU for a period of six months.

These will apply whether the UK and the EU conclude a free trade agreement before the end of the year or not.