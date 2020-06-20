Coronavirus Update : UK Records 128 More Deaths In 24 Hours, Bringing Total To 42,589

The UK’s coronavirus death toll has increased by 128 – the lowest rise on a Saturday during the lockdown.

Britain’s total – the third highest in the world behind only the US and Brazil – now stands at 42,589 in all settings, including care homes.

It is the lowest rise on a Saturday since 56 deaths were announced on March 21, three days before the UK went into lockdown.

Northern Ireland’s health trust labs reported no new confirmed cases of coronavirus for the first time since lockdown.

The four UK nations confirmed 75 new hospital deaths. Like the overall figure, it was the lowest rise on a Saturday since the lockdown began in late March.

England reported 71 new deaths, Scotland had two, Wales recorded one and Northern Ireland had one as the country’s hospital total climbed to 32,785.

On recent Saturdays, the daily hospital death increases were 80 on June 13, 92 on June 6, 183 on May 30, 180 on May 23 and 244 on May 16.

The highest increase on a Saturday was 917 on April 11 when the UK was in the deadliest days of its outbreak.

Saturday’s figures were announced after Chancellor Rishi Sunak dropped a major hint that England’s two-metre social distancing rule will be relaxed soon.

The Chancellor said the Prime Minister’s review “will make an enormous difference” to businesses.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 42,589 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, up by 128 from 42,461 the day before.

The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 53,000.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Saturday, 230,550 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,295 positive results.

Overall, a total of 7,714,201 tests have been carried out and 303,110 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.

NHS England announced 71 hospital deaths, taking its total to 28,292.

England’s latest victims were aged between 41 and 95 years old. One patient, aged 68, had no known underlying health conditions.

The South West was the only region to report no deaths in the latest figures.

The number of deaths by region were as follows:

– Midlands: 21

– North West: 16

– East: 10

– South East: 10

– North East and Yorkshire: 8

– London: 6

– South West: 0

Scotland’s death toll increased by two to 2,472.

Northern Ireland reported one death, bringing its count to 545, and Wales also reported one death and an overall toll of 1,476.

Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement next week on pubs, cafes, restaurants and hotels – with their reopening in England an ambition from July 4 to start reviving the economy.

He is under pressure from leaders of the hospitality sector and his own MPs to lessen the two-metre rule, which aims to slow the spread of Covid-19 but places major constraints on businesses.

The result of the PM’s review is expected this week but the Chancellor strongly signalled it will allow the Government to ease the measure in England.

“The outcome of that review will be announced this week.

“Obviously that’s something that will make an enormous difference I think to many businesses who are keen to see a change,” he told reporters during a visit to shops in North Yorkshire.

“Obviously we need to go through that review but I’m very understanding of the calls for action on that, particularly for our hospitality industry, for our pubs, for our restaurants, (they) are keen to see if there’s some change that can be made there.”

With the coronavirus alert level having been reduced from four to three on Friday, plans to allow the hospitality sector to reopen were beginning to emerge.