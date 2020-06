Journalist Abed Khan, editor of the Daily Jagaran (a Bengali daily), and his family members have tested COVID-19 positive.

Abed Khan himself came up with the information on Saturday, says media report.

The Daily Jagaran editor said he found his result coronavirus positive on Saturday as he had corona symptoms and tested for coronavirus.

Abed Khan also informed that other family members, including his wife, son, daughter-in-law and housemaid, have also been infected with COVID-19.