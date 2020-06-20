Kamal Lohani laid to rest in Sirajganj

Ekushey Padak winning noted Journalist Kamal Lohani was laid to rest with state honour at his family

graveyard at Ullapara in Sirajganj tonight.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Overall) Firoz Mahmud told journalists that an ambulance carrying Kamal Lohani’s body reached his Santala village at Ullapara around 9:15 pm and he was buried there maintaining proper health rules after a Namaz-e-Janaza.

Before the burial, his body was covered with the national flag and a guard of honor was given to him by the Sirajganj district administration, said.

Local lawmaker Tanveer Imam along with Muktijoddha Sangsad, Press Club and Upazila administration paid their last respect to him.

Later, he was buried on the grave of his wife Dipti Lohani next to the grave of his mother Rokeya Khan Lohani at 9.50 pm, the additional deputy commissioner said.

Earlier, his body was taken to the Udhichi central office on Topkhana Road in the city this afternoon, said Kamal Lohani’s son Sagar Lohani, adding that his first Namaz-e-Janaza was held there.

Noted cultural personality and veteran freedom fighter Kamal Lohani breathed his last at the age of 86 this morning while undergoing

treatment at Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital in the city.

He had been suffering from lung and kidney related complications for long and had also heart and diabetic problems for long.

He was tested positive for coronavirus and it was confirmed on Friday, said his daughter Bannya Lohani.

On June 17, he was admitted to Health and Hope Hospital following his physical condition was deteriorated. Later, he was shifted to Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital where he was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Kamal Lohani is survived by a son, two daughters and a host of relatives.

President M Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury expressed deep shock and sorrow at his death.

He was widely known as Kamal Lohani, but his official name was Abu Nayeem Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Khan Lohani.

He was born at Khan Santala village under Ullapara upazila of Sirajganj district on June 26 in 1934. His father’s name was Abu Yousuf Mohammad Musa Khan and mother’s name was Rokeya Khan Lohani.

Kamal Lohani started his journalistic carrier through the daily Millat. Then he worked for Daily Azad, Sangbad, Purbo Desh and Dainik Barta. He was president of the undivided Dhaka Union of Journalists

(DUJ).

Lohani was also president of Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigosthi, the largest anti-communal, progressive and voluntary organization of the country, and general secretary of Chhayanaut Sangeet Vidyatan.

He was also Director General (DG) of the Shilpakala Academy for two times.

He got the prestigious ‘Ekushey Padak’ for his contribution to Journalism in 2015.