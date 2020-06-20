Mashrafe tests positive for Covid-19

Former captain of Bangladesh cricket team and incumbent MP of Narail-2 constituency Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Mashrafe has been suffering from fever for last two days. He gave sample for coronavirus test on Friday night. Result of the rest came positive today (Saturday).

The personal secretary Jamil Ahmed Suny of MP Mashrafe confirmed the matter to media at 3:45 pm.

“He has been suffering from fever for two days. Covid-19 test was conducted on Friday and we got the result today. He has been found positive. He’s now staying in isolation at home in Dhaka. Please pray for him,” Masrhafe’s younger brother Morsalin Bin Mortaza told media.

Earlier on May 12, Mashrafe, an MP from Narail-2 constituency, sought an intensive care unit (ICU) for Narail Sadar Hospital from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to face the coronavirus crisis.

He was working in his constituency during the pandemic.

The country confirmed 37 more deaths from Covid-19 and 3,240 new cases of infection testing 14,031 samples in the last 24 hours.

With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 1,425 and the number of total infections stood at 108,775.