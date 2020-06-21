Army continues special health services for pregnant women

Bangladesh Army is continuing its month-long special healthcare services for the pregnant women in various parts of the country marking the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
A total of 6,656 people received healthcare services from Bangladesh Army under their special programme till today while some 35 underwent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test, said a message of the ISPR.
