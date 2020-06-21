Coronavirus in Bangladesh: 3,531 new cases, 39 more deaths reported

Bangladesh on Sunday recorded 39 deaths from coronavirus in the span of 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,464.

The number of total COVID-19 patients also surged to 112,306 to as the health authorities confirmed the detection of 3,531 new cases across the country during the same period.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 61 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 15,885 samples, Dr Nasima added.

Besides, 1,084 more patients made recovery, she said adding that so far 45,077 people have recovered from the disease.